Free dental event coming to Mount Airy on Saturday

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – No insurance and cost are some of the barriers that prevent people from getting regular dental checkups.

But dental professionals from Asheville, Clemmons and Sparta are coming to Mount Airy to share Dentistry from the Heart.

"It's near and dear to our heart," says Executive Assistant Abby Chapman. "We love it every year. We love seeing the response. It's a tremendous help to the community."

Dentistry from the Heart is a non-profit that provides free dental care to adults 18 and older.

Dentistry from the Heart will be held this Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. at the Mount Airy dental office of Dr. John Gravitte.

Last year, 120 people received free dental care like cleanings, extractions and fillings before the services ended at 5 p.m.

"It's a long crazy day," says Chapman. "But you have such fulfillment because you helped those people and changed their life."

Patients for this year's Dentistry from the Heart are strongly encouraged to arrive early.

This is a first come, first serve event. Registration begins this Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. with dental services beginning at 7 a.m.

The event ends at 5 p.m. Dr. John Gravitte is located at 140 North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy.