Fort Bragg soldier charged with child pornography

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier faces more than 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, WTVD reports.

During an undercover peer-to-peer investigation on a file sharing network, authorities found pornographic material of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

After obtaining search warrants for a Fayetteville home, detectives found 36-year-old Anthony Rendina’s computer had been used to download sexually explicit photos and videos of juveniles engaged in sex acts and in sexual poses.

Rendina was charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond. He has a March 29 court date.