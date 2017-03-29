Family of man shot, killed by Rockingham County deputy files wrongful death civil lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- The family of a man who was shot and killed in his driveway last year announced Wednesday they're suing Rockingham County for what they call his wrongful death.

Todd Burroughs, 38, was driving his wife and two children home from a wedding on May 29, 2016. Two deputies, Frank Martin and Chase Myers, followed him with their blue lights on, according to the State Bureau of Investigations.

According to the SBI, one deputy shot and killed Burroughs and his dog during a confrontation. Burroughs wife and 9 and 10-year-old children watched what happened from the truck.

The Rockingham County District Attorney's Office cleared the deputies of criminal charges in July.

The family's attorney claims deadly force was not justified, because he says Burroughs did not threaten the deputies with violence.

"Law enforcement, supposedly there to protect us," said Mark Bibbs, the family's attorney. "But in this instance, in a man's own yard, when there was no violence, there was no threat of deadly force, he was shot multiple times and killed by someone who was sworn to protect him and his family. It makes no common sense, whatsoever."

The DA's office says body camera audio tells a different story. Investigators say Burroughs grabbed the deputies' baton and threatened them with it.

Bibbs did not specify how much money for which they're suing the county. The civil suit requests a jury trial. Bibbs did say he hopes the jury will see that you can't "put a dollar figure on life" and thinks the family deserves at least $15 million to $30 million.

It also claims the deputies violated Burroughs' civil rights be using excessive and deadly force.