Family dog shot, killed by security guard at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU — A security guard at the Honolulu International Airport shot and killed a family’s dog after it got loose, KHON reports.

A family moving from Hawaii Island to Oahu were unloading their stuff around 7 p.m. when the incident happened.

“(My boyfriend) picked up the dog from Aloha Cargo, and then picked me up,” Leisha Ramos told the station. “And then when I got off the plane, I walked out to the side of the truck and he already had the dog tied up to a tree, to a palm tree right on the side, right next to the truck, so he could make room for the rest of my luggage.”

That’s when the dog, a 2-year-old pit bull named Kaiele, got loose and a nearby security guard shot him.

“The next thing you know, my dog is shot on the floor and I’m screaming because blood is gushing out, and I have my daughter in my hands,” Ramos said.

Ramos says the dog was sweet and she loved him like a son.

“My dog was a good dog. I was sitting on the ground with my dog and my dog was just laying down on grass. He wasn’t even hurting anybody or trying to get to anybody,” she said.

Additional information about the incident has not been released. No one else was injured.