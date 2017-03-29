× Driver tried to run over Capitol Hill police, shots fired

WASHINGTON — A driver ran into a Capitol Police cruiser Wednesday morning and attempted to run over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.

CNN has reached out to Capitol Police but did not immediately receive a response.

Police say the incident appears to have no connection to terrorism.

LAWMAKER sends video to me of shooting incident near Capitol. He was stuck in an Uber 2/2 pic.twitter.com/H8RzS2wPqa — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 29, 2017

Shots fired on Capital Hill. We are locked inside the #Rayburn House building. pic.twitter.com/78lM8HWWOR — Cherry Street Films (@cherrystfilms) March 29, 2017