Driver tried to run over Capitol Hill police, shots fired

Posted 10:17 am, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 10:29AM, March 29, 2017

WASHINGTON — A driver ran into a Capitol Police cruiser Wednesday morning and attempted to run over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.

CNN has reached out to Capitol Police but did not immediately receive a response.

Police say the incident appears to have no connection to terrorism.