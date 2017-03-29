× Gov. Cooper, House Republican leadership reach deal to repeal House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper and state House Republican leadership have reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2, according to a GOP source.

It is unclear if a bill has been written or filed.

The deal stems from a proposal introduced by someone in the business community.

This comes just one day before an NCAA deadline, determining final locations for championship events through 2022. The NCAA has said it won’t consider North Carolina’s 131 bids unless lawmakers repeal House Bill 2.

Just because a deal has been reached does not mean it will be passed.

The House meets at 11 a.m. Thursday.