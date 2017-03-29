× Asheboro police searching for missing man

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro Police Department is searching for a missing 46-year-old man, according to a press release.

Larry Wayne Cates was reported missing and last seen driving a gold 1999 Totoya Tacoma with North Carolina registration WVX-8565.

Cates is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

As of Wednesday morning, a Silver Alert has not been issued.

Anyone with information about Cates’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. D. McKenzie at (336) 626-1300 ext. 310.