8 North Carolina men charged in online child sex operation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Eight men were arrested after an undercover operation targeting child sex predators, according to WBTV.

The arrests come following a three-month operation where detectives portrayed children on social media.

Lincolnton police tell WBTV the men agreed to meet the minors to have an “unlawful sexual relationship.”

All of the men were charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

The men are being held in the Lincoln County Jail and more charges are possible.