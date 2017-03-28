Watch live: April the giraffe’s keepers say ‘we are getting there’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

Animal Adventure Park posted to Facebook Monday evening that zookeepers and vets agree that “we are getting there!”

