Watch live: April the giraffe’s keepers say ‘we are getting there’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.
Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.
This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.
The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.
Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.
Animal Adventure Park posted to Facebook Monday evening that zookeepers and vets agree that “we are getting there!”
The post reads:
Keepers, vet, and Jordan agree – we are getting there! Her mammary development has continued to slowly increase. Photo in comments. This is Good! We do not expect any additional back end swell, so all judging is now done based on udder changes. You will notice keepers continuing to snap photos of the underside to document changes. April’s attitude is good, though she did strike at (and miss) the vet again – we just think she was giving him a hoof (hand) out the door.