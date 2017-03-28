Vigil held for teen shooting victim in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Through song and through words of prayer, family and friends of LaDawn Morgan came together to say goodbye at a candlelight vigil Tuesday afternoon.

“Last time I saw my sister she was asleep in her bed,” said Jade Warren, Morgan’s sister. “I woke up to a call saying that she was shot."

Many stood crying and holding each other in shock that the 19-year-old died in such a violent way.

“She wasn't the type of girl to be in a situation to get shot,” friend Paris McFadden said. “So it really hurts everybody."

About 100 people gathered around 903 Rich Ave. where police say Morgan was shot in the stomach while sitting on a friend's porch.

"She was here minding her business,” Warren said to the crowd. “And she lost her life."

Police say 79-year-old Alexander Eugene Barber was shot in the face a block away. Barber survived.

Friends say Morgan was just starting her career and had finished Job Corps training. She was studying to become a medical assistant.

"She had been making her mom proud," McFadden said.

T-shirts with Morgan's picture, balloons and candles could be seen throughout the neighborhood.

Morgan's sister urged the crowd to stop the violence.

“I just ask that you all just please just stop,” Warren said. “None of it is worth it. None of it is worth it. It's not worth losing your life over something that don't matter. None of it matters. Your life matters more."

Police haven’t made an arrests yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. ​