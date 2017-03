Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search for answers after multiple deadly shootings in the Piedmont Triad in recent weeks. How this is really driving discussion in the community and what -- if anything -- can be done about it.

The NCAA sets a hard deadline for HB2 repeal. When this is and the chances it'll happen.

And don't miss what happens when a Great White Shark attacks a boat off Wrightsville Beach.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.