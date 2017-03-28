× Police investigating shooting, chase in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting and police chase that happened in Lexington early Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Meredith Avenue in Lexington. A pregnant woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.

Shortly after the shooting, a suspect got in a car and led police on a chase for about a mile before he was caught.

Police cannot confirm the two incidents are related.

The chase suspect has been arrested but not yet charged. His name is expected to be released once he is formally charged.

Police are currently on the scene and interviewing neighbors.

Additional details have not been released.

Lexington police tell us the victim in this shooting is pregnant. She's in serious condition from at least one gunshot, per police @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Wx7MrB2Eyq — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) March 28, 2017

Lexington police still on scene of shooting that ended in a chase about a mile away. Suspect is in custody @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/cBSQWet7vj — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) March 28, 2017