Single mother dressed as dad told she can’t attend father-daughter dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A single Georgia mother who dressed up as a man to take her daughter to a father-daughter dance at her school was turned away and told not to come.

For six years, Amy Peterson has played the role of mother and father to her 6-year-old daughter Gracie, WSB-TV reports. So when the elementary school announced a father-daughter dance, the mother wanted her little girl to feel included.

A month before the dance, Peterson filed paperwork to let the school know she would be the parent attending the dance.

When the dance rolled around, the mother-daughter duo got the idea to dress Peterson up as a man and go to the dance.

“(Gracie) was OK with it,” she told WSB-TV, “She was excited that her friends were going to get to see this.”

About an hour before the dance, she posted a photo of her outfit on social media.

That's when she got a call from the school's principal telling her she couldn't attend.

“How do you explain that to a 6-year-old? You can’t go to a dance because you don’t have a male role model in your life,” she told the station. “I think they handled it poorly. They shouldn’t have turned any parent away.”

Peterson believes her daughter is being "bullied by the school" and being punished because she doesn't have a dad.

The school district released a statement on the incident:

Per my conversation with school administrators, the mom was spoken to in advance of the dance. An apology was also issued and a refund was pledged in reference the money spent for entry into the dance. There were a few other mothers who inquired as to being allowed in the dance, and they were informed of the same stipulations. It was explained that the dance announcement indicated that in lieu of a dad being available to attend, any family or friend father-figure could attend. There are three different dance events the school hosts throughout the year to include everyone. There is a mother-son dance, a father-daughter dance, and sweetheart dance that includes students and anyone they wish to bring. The school is cognizant that different dynamics exist across households in our school system. Anyone with a question as to the requirements or specifics of any school extracurricular event is encouraged to reach out to a school official or teacher. There are multiple parent engagement events and opportunities to participate with their kids annually at this school in an effort to make that connection and build school spirit.