'Out of control' student goes after teacher, damages cars with butter knife in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school student attacked a teacher and damaged several vehicles with a butter knife on Monday, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s office.

Staff at John Lawrence Elementary School called the sheriff’s office because a student at the school “had become out of control and was in possession of a butter knife,” the release said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer came to the school and found that the child had already been stopped by a teacher.

Prior to be detained by the teacher, the student assaulted a teacher and damaged several vehicles in the parking lot with the butter knife, the release said.

As the school resource officer was placing the student in custody, the officer was assaulted by the student, the release said.

A juvenile petition will be sought for the incident.