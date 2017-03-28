× Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The motorcyclist killed in an accident in Lexington Monday night has been identified.

Jacob Aaron Owen, 21, of Lexington, was killed in the accident at the intersection of South State Street and West Third Avenue, Lexington police said in a press release.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said Owen was headed south on South State Street on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and hit an SUV headed east on West Third Avenue.

Owen was taken to Lexington Medical Center and died of injuries from the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed but Lexington police said Tuesday they are still investigating the accident.