Middle school teacher resigns after $6M drug bust

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A middle school teacher who doubles as a soccer coach resigned after cops in Georgia raided her home and found $6.2 million in cocaine and heroin, WXIA reports.

Karla Alvarez, 28, and two others face drug trafficking and gun charges following her arrest. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Ware told reporters that police “got information that there was probably a substantial amount” of drugs in the house in Oakwood and obtained a search warrant, the Gainesville Times reports. They reportedly found 61 kilos of coke, a kilo of heroin, and two semi-automatic assault rifles.

“I’ve worked drugs and gangs for a long time and it was one of the larger cocaine seizures I’ve ever seen,” says Ware.

Alvarez was initially placed on unpaid leave but officially resigned Monday after the county’s board of education approved her request.

Monica Pascual Brito, 24, was arrested with Alvarez and faces the same charges. A third suspect, Ricardo Pascual Brito, 25, was at large.