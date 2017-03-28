‘It was frightening us to death’: Fisherman records encounter with Great White Shark off NC coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. -- Jannick Schroder encountered not one, but two sharks while fishing off the Wrightsville Beach coast earlier this month and captured the encounter on video.

Schroder and a group of friends were bottom fishing when one of their baits attracted a Sandbank Shark. Schroder told WECT he fought to reel the shark in for about 30-35 minutes until it was about five yards below the surface of the water.

That's when he saw the shade of a much larger shark down below.

Schroder said the shark, which he believes was a Great White, was about eight to 10 feet shorter than his 22-foot boat and at least five to 10 times larger than the shark on his hook.

The Great White took a bite out of the shark on his hook and then rammed the boat, knocking Schroder and his friends over, Schroder said.

"As soon as I got up, I cut the line to get rid of my 'half' shark, so the huge predator would leave since it was frightening us to death," Schroder told WECT, adding the shark was circling the boat.

Schroder said they later found a tooth in the boat's engine cover after the incident. They took the tooth to The Workshop at Wrightsville Beach and staff there also identified the tooth as one from a Great White.

OCEARCH data shows that a Great White has been pinged in the Wrightsville Beach area multiple times in recent weeks.