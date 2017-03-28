‘Is anybody in here?!’ Video captures bystander rescuing woman from High Point apartment fire

Editor’s Note: This video was edited to eliminate curse words and shield the identity of the woman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Cell phone video captures a man finding and helping rescue a woman from an apartment fire in High Point Tuesday (watch in the video player above).

James Evans Jr. was working in the area just before noon Tuesday when he saw the fire and ran up to the second-floor apartment to see if anyone was there. Fire and smoke were billowing from the apartment, which is located at 806 Lakecrest Ave.

In the video, Evans enters the apartment -- the door had already been broken down -- and calls out for any victims.

"Is anybody in here?!" he shouts repeatedly.

Video shows thick black smoke inside the apartment and then Evans shouts, "There's somebody right here! There's somebody straight ahead! There's somebody in here!"

Evans, an electrician in Winston-Salem, said he was recording the fire and had no idea he would end up finding a fire victim.

The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to a hospital. FOX8 is checking on her condition, which is not known at this time.

"I was just doing what anyone else would do," Evans later told FOX8.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.