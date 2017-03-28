Homeowner’s son shoots, kills three would-be robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Three teens dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves were killed by the son of a homeowner during a home invasion on Monday.

The 23-year-old son of the homeowner fired shots from a rifle. One suspect had a knife, another carried brass knuckles.

The shooter voluntarily spoke with investigators. Neither he nor his father were hurt.

A 21-year-old woman turned herself into Broken Arrow police and may have been a getaway driver, said Deputy Nick Mahoney.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the apparent burglars broke through a door in the back of the home outside Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. The young man, who was there with his father, heard the "loud bangs" coming from the back door and armed himself with the rifle.

"There was a short exchange of words, then gunfire happened," Mahoney told reporters.

Two of the suspects were found in the kitchen; the other was found on the driveway. He described two as 16 or 17 and one as 18. The suspects' names were not immediately released.

“Something in me knew it was gunshots, but I didn’t know what had happened until I went to leave my house and saw all the police officers," a neighbor told the Tulsa World.

Mahoney said it did not appear the residents and intruders knew each other.

Officials say shootings appear to be in self-defense but a full investigation is underway.