Talk about a building blitz.

Volunteers with the Habitat for Humanity are working hard to build a home in just two weeks -- and they are constructing it in a parking lot.

Habitat is working in partnership with the High Point Market Authority and FurnitureToday to build the house and move it to Commerce Avenue for the Spring Market, where it will be open for tours.

The house will be built from March 27 to April 8 -- it will then be moved on April 19 and dedicated on April 22.