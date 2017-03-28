Fans give Tar Heels send-off to Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina has made more Final Four appearances than any other university, but that doesn't make the Tar Heels' send-off from Chapel Hill any less exciting for fans.

"It's pretty awesome, the kids love to be here and they love to see all the players, they know all their numbers and I think it's just really awesome to see these guys up close and personal," said Lindsay Addison, a Carolina fan.

A large crowd of students, alumni, staff and little kids waited for more than an hour to greet the team outside the Dean Smith Center.

One student says it's important to show up for the team after last year's disappointing national championship loss to Villanova.

"It broke my heart when we lost last year, I really want to support these guys, especially the seniors. I hope we get a shot at redemption this year," sophomore Trey McInnis said.

