Exclusive interview with man who rescued woman from High Point apartment fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. — James Evans Jr. says he and some other guys managed to get neighbors out of the apartments and evacuate the apartment. They got together and broke down the door, and Evans says smoke filled the hallway.

After a couple minutes, the others thought all was clear and decided to wait for firefighters, but Evans decided to stay.

“I didn’t want to give up on it,” he said. “Something just told me keep pushing.”

A gust of wind sucked enough smoke out of the apartment and Evans saw a woman lying unconscious on the floor. After yelling for the others to come back, he ran into the wall of smoke.

“The scariest part of it is when I grabbed the woman and turned for the door, I couldn’t see it,” Evans said.

