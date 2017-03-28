× Deputy injured during chase in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Surry County deputy was injured following a chase in Mount Airy Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and officers with the Mount Airy Police Department were investigating in the Lowgap area after receiving citizen complaints about drug activity.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities saw a Nissan Altima occupied by a male driver and female passenger that was coming from a home that officers had received complaints about.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the car failed to stop and a chase ensued.

The pursuit continued until the Nissan went through a field at Round Peak Church Road and Bryant Road. In the field, the occupants threw out a bag containing 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, two methamphetamine pipes, 4.2 grams of marijuana, digital scales and several plastic bags.

The car then got back on Round Peak Church Road and turned onto Flippen Road until it stopped in a field off the road.

After a short foot chase, Brittney Nicole Wall was taken into custody. Melvin Shane Clodfelter also ran but has not been caught.

During the foot chase, a Surry County deputy suffered a broken leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to the Northern Hospital of Surry County before being released last night.

Prior to her arrest, Wall had outstanding warrants for:

Failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting a public officer

Expired registration card/tag

Expired/no inspection

Order for arrest for failure to pay child support in the amount of $2,230

Wall’s new charges stemming from Monday’s incident:

Resisting public officer

Littering

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Clodfelter’s charges:

Driving while license revoked

Fictitious tag

flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Resisting public officer

Littering

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Anyone with information about Clodfelter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surry County Sherriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.