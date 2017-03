× ‘American Idol’ — is it coming back?

NBC and FOX are battling it out to bring “American Idol” back, according to TMZ.

The website reports that both networks have submitted bids to FreemantleMedia, which owns the show.

TMZ reports that if NBC gets ‘Idol,’ it would rotate the show with “The Voice” and each would air once a year.

‘Idol’ could come back in either Summer 2018 or mid-season 2019.