Alamance County woman faces sex offense charges involving a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County woman is facing sexual offense charges involving a child under the age of 16, according to a press release.

Kimberly Ann Stuart, 22, of Graham, is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child. The incident happened at a house in the southern part of Alamance County.

The sheriff’s office began investigating in November after a parent of the male victim filed a report.

Stuart was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.