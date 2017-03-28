2 new penguins join Greensboro Science Center exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Whether they are hanging out on the beach or swimming in the water, lead penguin keeper Shannon Anderson has an idea why penguins are popular with visitors.

"I think they are a great charismatic species. They got a lot of personality and they are cute in their tuxedo looking plumage," Anderson said.

Now there's more cuteness to go around. Two new penguins are joining the colony. Simon hatched in November. Sinclair hatched in December. The brothers are joining the rest of the colony for the first time this week.

"Simon has been spending a lot of time in the pool. He is looking for familiar faces -- they have really good eyesight," Anderson said.

Eleven penguins have hatched at the Greensboro Science Center. And each young penguin has a purpose.

"The African penguin is in rapid decline in their native habitat of South Africa due to over-fishing and they could go extinct in the next 10 to 15 years," Anderson said.

On May 20, the Greensboro Science Center will host a 5K run. The proceeds from the run will help African penguin conservation efforts.