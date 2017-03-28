× 11-year-old NC boy hit by car while running to bus stop

DURHAM, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy running to catch his school bus ran out in front of a car and was hit in Durham, North Carolina Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when the boy was on the other side of the street and darted out in front of the car when he saw the bus coming.

The driver who hit him stopped. The boy appeared to have a broken leg and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Police are at the scene and investigating.