1 seriously injured in overnight Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in serious condition after a shooting in Greensboro early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim brought in by a private vehicle. They discovered the victim was initially found in the 2000 block of East Market Street.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in serious condition.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.