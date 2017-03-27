× Woman helps man who overdosed in the middle of traffic in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Debra Hill called 911 and helped save a man who was having what appeared to be an overdose in his car while at a stop light Monday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., Hill saw the driver slumped over and not moving while at the corner of Westchester Drive and North Main Street.

She and others around called for helped until EMS got to the scene.

First responders were able to revive the man.

High Point police later charged the driver with driving while impaired. Police say the charge was not related to alcohol.