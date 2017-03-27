Winston-Salem middle school science class gets hands-on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There is no doubt that first-year science teacher Brad Rhew loves his job.

"Science is fun. It's hands on. It's messy. It's involved."

From the moment students step into his classroom, they step into a world of science -- complete with their own lab coats.

Rhew hopes the coats will make them feel like real scientists and further immerse them in the subject.

Now, his program could become even more hands-on as he was just announced as a 2017 Burroughs Wellcome Center Award winner for math and science teachers. It comes with a 5-year grant of money for his classroom.

Rhew says he is just excited about the impact the money can have on his teaching.