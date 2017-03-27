× Winston-Salem City Council delays action on ‘Welcoming City’ resolution

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – City leaders will wait a little longer to decide if Winston-Salem will become a “Welcoming City.”

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday night delayed action on the resolution, which says the city would “reaffirm it’s a ‘welcoming city for newcomers, immigrants and refugees.”

City leaders intend to travel to Raleigh on Wednesday to discuss their intentions with state leadership.

After that meeting, the issue will be back up on the council agenda on April 17th.

The city council also plans to ask the Winston-Salem city attorney to go over their plans with the attorney general to decide if it would comply with state and federal laws.