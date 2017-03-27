UNC’s Luke Maye receives standing ovation at 8 a.m. class after buzzer-beater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A little more than 12 hours after North Carolina forward Luke Maye buried a mid-range jumper to secure a 75-73 win over Kentucky and a trip to the Final Four, the sophomore returned to a Business 101 classroom full of cheers.

Classmate Jack Sewell took to Twitter Monday morning, posting a video of Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat.

The video has been shared by Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness, InsideCarolina and the ACC Digital Network.

South Carolina and Gonzaga will faceoff at 6:09 p.m. Saturday while the Tarheels will face Oregon at 8:49 p.m. The winners will play in the national championship game.

What a weekend.

The life of Luke Maye: 7 pm: hits game winning shot against Kentucky to send UNC to final four. 8am next day: Busi 101 class standing O pic.twitter.com/b1aeFGKqRE — Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017