UNC’s Luke Maye receives standing ovation at 8 a.m. class after buzzer-beater

Posted 11:30 am, March 27, 2017, by

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A little more than 12 hours after North Carolina forward Luke Maye buried a mid-range jumper to secure a 75-73 win over Kentucky and a trip to the Final Four, the sophomore returned to a Business 101 classroom full of cheers.

Classmate Jack Sewell took to Twitter Monday morning, posting a video of Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat.

The video has been shared by Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness, InsideCarolina and the ACC Digital Network.

South Carolina and Gonzaga will faceoff at 6:09 p.m. Saturday while the Tarheels will face Oregon at 8:49 p.m. The winners will play in the national championship game.

What a weekend.