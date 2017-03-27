UNC’s Luke Maye receives standing ovation at 8 a.m. class after buzzer-beater

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A little more than 12 hours after North Carolina forward Luke Maye buried a mid-range jumper to secure a 75-73 win over Kentucky and a trip to the Final Four, the sophomore returned to a Business 101 classroom full of cheers.
Classmate Jack Sewell took to Twitter Monday morning, posting a video of Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat.
The video has been shared by Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness, InsideCarolina and the ACC Digital Network.
South Carolina and Gonzaga will faceoff at 6:09 p.m. Saturday while the Tarheels will face Oregon at 8:49 p.m. The winners will play in the national championship game.
What a weekend.
35.913200 -79.055845