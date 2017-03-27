Troopers, suspect involved in Davie County shooting identified; road reopens

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The three troopers and suspect involved in a shooting in Davie County Sunday afternoon have been identified, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. near U.S. 64 and Peter Hairston Road when a trooper attempted to stop a Honda in Iredell County. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Steven Little, of Statesville, failed to stop and started a pursuit, which went into Davie County.

At the end of the pursuit, an “armed confrontation” took place between the driver and three troopers and Little was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

The troopers were identified as Courtney Richmond, John Chapman and Ryan Goodin. They have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the release states.

Little was wanted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for 14 pending felony charges.

Almost four miles of the highway between Koontz Road in Davidson County to Highway 801 in Davie County were closed for several hours Sunday due to the incident.

The SHP’s investigation is ongoing.