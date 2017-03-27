State mistakenly bills teen nearly $3K to replace guardrail that killed her

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Tennesee Department of Transportation mistakenly billed a 17-year-old girl nearly $3,000 to replace a guardrail that killed her in a car crash last November.

Hannah Eimers, 17, was driving her father’s car on Nov. 1, 2016, when it went off the road, traveled into a median and hit a guardrail, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports. The guardrail impaled the vehicle and pushed the girl into the backseat — killing her instantly.

Four months later, Steven Eimers received a $2,970 bill to replace it.

“I’m shocked,” Eimers told the newspaper. “The audacity. What bothers me is that they’re playing Russian Roulette with people’s lives. They know these devices do not perform at high speeds and in situations like my daughter’s accident, but leave them in place.”

The Tennesee Department of Transportation has since apologized for sending the bill and said it was the result of “a mistake somewhere in processing.” Spokesperson Mark Nagi says another letter will be sent to the family to let them know they don’t owe money.

