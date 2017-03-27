× Police identify 19-year-old woman killed, man injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One woman was killed and another man injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon.

Ladawn Deion Morgan, 19, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Alexander Eugene Barber, 79, was injured after suffering a gunshot wound to his face. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police responded to the incident at about 2 p.m. at at home at 903 Rich Avenue.

Morgan was shot at the home and Barber was shot in a vehicle about a block away from the home, according to police.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the shooting is not believed to have been random, according to Winston-Salem police.

A heavy police presence remained on the scene Monday afternoon with officers canvassing the neighborhood at about 4:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.