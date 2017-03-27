× NC teen hit by car, killed while trying to get on school bus

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina teenager was killed while trying to cross the road and get on the school bus Monday morning, WITN reports.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. while the school bus’ stop arm was extended. After the driver hit the 16-year-old, he stopped and complied with the investigation.

The teen, identified as David Palacio, was taken to a local hospital where he eventually died.

The driver has not been charged.