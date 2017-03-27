Man accused of playing role in killing of High Point grandmother in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Lashawn Marshall walked into the High Point district courtroom in cuffs, surrounded by law enforcement and a K-9.

The 21-year-old was just arrested by U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on Sunday, in connection to the shooting death of 74-year-old Josie Lindsay.

Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Walter Jones says while they can’t prove Marshall was the one to pull the trigger, killing Lindsay, they say he was the driver in the drive-by shooting.

In North Carolina, if you are involved in a felony that results in a murder, you can be charged with first-degree murder.

Jones says they found Marshall’s red Camaro peppered with bullet holes. Marshall faces life in prison, or the death penalty, and is being held without bond.

Marshall’s cousin made an appearance in court to testify on his character, saying he’s a good person and police have the “wrong ones locked up” for the crime and “no one is stepping up to say who did it.”

High Point Police Major Larry Casterline says the investigation is still on going. Police say they found about an ounce of cocaine and more than four ounces of marijuana on the scene.

Major Casterline says those drugs are still part of the ongoing investigation, and has characterized the shooting as gang and drug related, but says Josie Lindsay was not the target.

Marshall will be back in court May 19th.