‘I just want to thank the Lord’: 92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 92-year-old North Carolina man received the Purple Heart he earned more than 70 years ago while fighting in World War II.

Pvt. Oscar Davis Jr. was a radiotelephone operator when he was knocked down by a large piece of shrapnel during the Battle of the Bulge, the Fayetteville Observer reports. His radio saved his life, but the German artillery barrage knocked over a tree and it fell on Davis — causing a spinal injury.

On Saturday, he finally received the medal.

The Purple Heart is awarded to troops who are wounded or killed in while serving with the United States military.

“This has been some day,” Davis told the newspaper. “I couldn’t believe all this was going to happen. I just want to thank the Lord.”

Davis was supposed to receive the medal years ago, but the award paperwork was never signed.