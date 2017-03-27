Homeowner told to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman in Florida has been told to remove a "Blue Lives Matter" flag from her front yard.

A homeowners association in Saint Johns County says the flag is breaking the rules. But the family is fighting back.

Jeff Gaddie says he has flown the flag outside his daughter's house for years.

He says it's to honor him and the many other family members who are law enforcement.

"If you if you drive by and see that flag it kind of makes you feel a little bit better that hey there's a family that supports what I'm doing,” said Jeff Gaddie, the father of the "Blue Lives Matter" supporter.

Gaddie says his daughter recently received a letter asking her to remove the flag, saying it doesn't fit the rules and regulations of the homeowners association.

"She called them to ask why and they told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist and offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter,” Jeff Gaddie said.

She was asked to submit a form for permission to fly the flag, so she did. But she received a letter denying her request.

"Only certain flags are allowed to fly but we can refuse any flag that we want on any grounds,” Jeff Gaddie said.

First Coast Association Management is the company that enforces the regulations.

The management company said only American and military flags are allowed to fly in the neighborhood.

Gaddie wants neighbors to know this flag is nothing but a show of support.

"We've got black officers, Asian officers, we've got every race. I mean for them to say it's racist, blue is not a race it's the furthest thing from it,” Jeff Gaddie said.

The family plans to appeal at an association meeting next month.