Historic Winston-Salem publication to be sold

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Chronicle Publishing Company announced Saturday that it will be selling its assets to Chronicle Media Group, LLC, according to a press release.

Included in the buyout will be the well-known Winston-Salem-based publication, The Chronicle.

Once the deal is complete, Chronicle Media Group Managing Director James Taylor Jr. will assume the role of publisher of the Winston-Salem Chronicle.

“This is not the end of an era, but rather the continuation of a great legacy started by the Pitt family over 40 years ago,” Taylor said in a statement. “As a native son of this community, I am aware of the positive impact that The Chronicle has had on the culture of this city. We will continue to tell the community stories that need to be told and provide a voice to those that need to be heard. I plan to carry the same passion that has inspired my work in other areas of our community forward to The Chronicle.”

The Chronicle was established in 1974 and is published every Thursday. The weekly paper has a circulation of 7,000 and focuses on “positive news happening in and around Winston-Salem and surrounding areas,” the paper’s website states.

Chronicle Media Group will focus its attention on transforming the paper into a digital media source for community news.

