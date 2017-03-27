High Point Visitors Bureau trying to rebrand itself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The furniture industry certainly isn’t what it used to be for the Piedmont, which has even led some cities to move away from using that as a selling point.

But not High Point.

“We think it’s important that we take our strong point and we enhance it,” said Bruce Davis, chair of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau believes that all the city needs is a new message to attract people throughout the year, not only during market season.

The lack of movement downtown outside of the High Point Market has even made some visitors wonder if High Point is a “temporary city.”

“That term temporary city kind of sticks with you and makes you say ‘wait a minute, we can do better than that,’” Davis said.

The High Point CVB wants to make a statement that there is nothing temporary about downtown High Point.

Part of the rebranding efforts will include a focus on visual arts.

The organization’s Viva La Art Committee has plans to place more art on buildings and in public spaces in the Commerce Street area.

Furniture will still be a part of capturing the city’s identity through the rebranding, but the emphasis will be on giving the everyday traveler the furniture experience.

The High Point CVB has established a relationship with the High Point Design Center and offers the Design Access initiative.

“We have a list of interior designers they can link with and visit showrooms that perhaps are not open to them, accessible to the public, [but] only through interior designers,” said Carol Jollay, chair of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Designer Committee.

The High Point CVB also believes plans for an event center and baseball stadium downtown will play a critical role in attracting people throughout the year.