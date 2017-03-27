Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – You'll still find rides, fried food, games and music at this fall's Central Carolina Fair.

But if you want to compete in 4-H exhibits for best quilt or tastiest pie, you'll have to look somewhere else.

Guilford County 4-H won't hold its competitive exhibits at the fair this year.

The Greensboro Coliseum manages the fair, but Guilford County 4-H oversees the competitions. They were put on hold last year, while the coliseum's new Fieldhouse, formally called the Pavilion, was under construction.

Now, Guilford County 4-H says there isn't enough interest to bring the competitions back this year.

Painting, pies, and prizes are some of the highlights of competing in the Central Carolina Fair for Mary Beth and Kerry King.

"Just about every craft you want to name," Mary Beth King said.

The couple submits more than 100 entries each year, but this time, they'll have to find another fair to enter their work.

"I was surprised, really," Mary Beth said.

The competitions include everything from decoupage to cooking, flowers, and woodworking. The Kings say winning is a big honor, and it qualifies you for the state fair in Raleigh. Plus, it comes with a cash prize.

The competitions also brought in cash for Guilford County 4-H; the coliseum paid the group to organize the event.

Guilford County 4-H told FOX8 they didn't expect a lot of people to submit entries, and they said attendance at that part of the fair had dropped.

"They said a lot of people just avoided it and walked on through to the fair, to the rides and stuff," Kerry King said. "That's not true. Not all of them did."

But the Kings think the competitions are worth keeping around, making up the heart of the Central Carolina Fair.

"There's so much to learn from going to the fair," Mary Beth said.

"Going to the fair was a joy," Kerry added. "Not only to us, but all the people in the community."

The Greensboro Coliseum will hold the fair from September 8-17 this fall.

A spokesperson with the Coliseum says they're planning other possible exhibits and agricultural display, but they did not explain what those might be.