Forsyth Creek Week to motivate people to do more to protect our water

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – For Wendi Hartup, all the action at Kernersville's Ivey Redmon Sports Complex is taking place in the wetland.

"We wanted something pretty. Plants that can attract pollinators and dragon flies that eat lots of mosquitoes."

Hartup is the Stormwater Manager for Kernersville. She adds wetlands can help filter storm water runoff before it enters our streams.

And that's the purpose of Forsyth Creek Week, to show people the important function of wetlands and what we can do to project streams and creeks.

"We shouldn't take it for granted. It's expensive to clean water. Right now it's cheap, but it can always change."

Hartup hopes Forsyth Creek Week will motivate people to do more to protect our water. Some ideas are pretty simple.

"If you see trash help us out and pick it up so we don't have to hire people to help do that."

Other ideas require a little work.

"You make a pocket in the ground to capture the water, slow it down and spread it out and the more ground you can cover the better.”​

Hartup says rain gardens are a good way for homeowners to filter storm water and add beauty to your yard. With the help of a county extension agent, Hartup says you can build an inexpensive rain garden that will protect the streams and neighborhood.

"If every house had a place to slow down the water and let it go across the landscape then we could reduce the flooding in the concentrated areas in our communities,” Hartup said.

To take a tour or attend a class, checkout the Forsyth Creek Week events at forsythcreekweek.org.