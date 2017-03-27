Family dies in plane crash while returning home from Disney World

HAYDEN, Ala. — A family returning from a Disney World vacation was killed in a small plane crash Saturday after its wings suddenly came off mid-flight, according to AL.com.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when the plane was flying from Kissimmee, Florida to the family’s Jackson, Tennesee home. The crash happened over Hayden, Alabama.

The family was identified as 14-year-old Jillian Celeste Crenshaw, 16-year-old Jacob Addison Crenshaw, 45-year-old Joseph Connell Crenshaw and 43-year-old Jennifer Dawn Crenshaw. Joseph Crenshaw was the plane’s pilot at the time of the crash.

The University School of Jackson, Tennesee confirmed the loss of Jacob, who was a 10th-grader, and 8th-grader Jillian on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“Our school community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of the Crenshaw family,” the post read, in part. “Yesterday, we lost 10th-grade student Jacob and 8th grader Jillian, along with their parents Joseph and Jennifer, in an accident as they were returning from a spring break trip to Florida.”

Family of 4 from Tennessee killed after their small plane crashed on the trip home from Disney World https://t.co/BbaE6g0sRr pic.twitter.com/kZR2GxhI4f — People Magazine (@people) March 27, 2017