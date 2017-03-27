Asheboro business unsure of US 64 bypass impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Work is well underway on the US 64 bypass in Randolph County.

The bypass is intended to alleviate traffic on US 64, or Dixie Drive, through Asheboro, and improve traffic flow in and out of the North Carolina Zoo on the new Zoo Connector.

This project has been in the works for years and construction began in June 2016.

The bypass will be 14.4 miles long and take drivers to south of Asheboro and away traffic lights and local businesses.

Scott Burrow, owner of Sir Pizza, on Dixie Drive, says the bypass is necessary, but is unsure how it will impact his sales.

He says he won't be too surprised if sales dip when the road first opens.

"Initially it might, but then we'll get things readjusted and we'll go through an adjustment period and change and people will get used to it," he said.

But Tammy O'Kelley, Executive Director of the Randolph County Tourism and Development Authority, says she and a team of city and county leaders are already working to prevent any confusion when the roads open.

"By the time it opens we'll have that signage that will lessen the confusion for people driving through the area and for our local residents as well," O'Kelley said.