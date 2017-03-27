× 2-year-old High Point toddler shot himself

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The fatal shooting of a toddler in High Point this weekend was an accident, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The unnamed 2-year-old was shot in the head at his house at 1301 Filbert Place about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The child died at the hospital a few hours later.

Police Capt. Mike Kirk said the child shot himself. At least one parent was home with him. It’s not immediately clear how the toddler got the gun.

The shooting is being treated as an accident, Kirk said, but it is still under investigation.