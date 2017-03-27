14-year-old juvenile charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of 74-year-old High Point grandmother
HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old grandmother killed last Tuesday.
The juvenile was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 21 death of Josie Lindsay, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue.
High Point police have called the incident gang and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.
Lashawn Marshall, 21, was arrested Sunday and charged first-degree murder in connection to the incident. Marshall drove the vehicle in the drive-by shooting, according to police.
In North Carolina, if you are involved in a felony that results in a murder, you can be charged with first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the juvenile’s arrest are being released at this time.