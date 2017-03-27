× 14-year-old juvenile charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of 74-year-old High Point grandmother

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old grandmother killed last Tuesday.

The juvenile was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the March 21 death of Josie Lindsay, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue.

High Point police have called the incident gang and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.

Lashawn Marshall, 21, was arrested Sunday and charged first-degree murder in connection to the incident. Marshall drove the vehicle in the drive-by shooting, according to police.

In North Carolina, if you are involved in a felony that results in a murder, you can be charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the juvenile’s arrest are being released at this time.