1 dead after crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with an SUV in Lexington on Monday night.

Officers responded to the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of South State Street and West 3rd Avenue, Lexington police said in a press release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said the victim, in a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, was headed south on South State Street and collided with a 2007 Jeep Cherokee headed east on West 3rd Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Lexington Medical Center and died of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

No criminal charges have been filed. Police have not said what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The Lexington Fire Department and Davidson County EMS assisted at the scene.