UNC, Oregon, South Carolina, Gonzaga fill out Final 4

Posted 8:38 pm, March 26, 2017, by

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 26: Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels goes up for a dunk in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The North Carolina Tar Heels punched their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 in the NCAA South Regional Final.

UNC’s Luke Maye sealed the deal with a long jumper that swished through the net with only a third of a second remaining.

The Tar Heels will play Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, on Saturday for a shot to play in the Finals on April 3.

On the other side of the bracket, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the underdog South Carolina Gamecocks, the lowest seed — No. 7 in the East — to survive this far.

The Bulldogs and Tar Heels are both No. 1 seeds.