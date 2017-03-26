South Carolina advances to Final Four after defeating Florida 77-70

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate with the their trophy after defeating the Florida Gators with a score of 77 to 70 to win the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate with the their trophy after defeating the Florida Gators with a score of 77 to 70 to win the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — South Carolina defeated Florida 77-70 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday to advance to the Final Four.
The Gamecocks will face Gonzaga next Saturday.